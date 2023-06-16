0
Watch Partey and Salis play ‘cards’ as they embark on trip to Madagascar for AFCON qualifier

Salis And Partey.png Salis (left) and Thomas

Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas and teammate Salid Abdul Samed were spotted in a video playing cards in a flight en route to Madagascar.

The Black Stars left the shores of Ghana in the early hours of Friday, June 16 ahead of their 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar at the Mahamasima Municipal Stadium.

In the video, Salis was heard teasing Thomas as the duo exchanged funny comments when the team was about to depart Ghana.

Both will play in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League for their respective club as Salis had a remarkable debut campaign for RC Lens, having played 37 games in all competitions with one goal where Lens placed second behind Paris Saint Germain.

Partey made 39 appearances in all competitions as Arsenal placed runners-up, missing out the title to eventual winners Manchester City.





 

 LSN/WA

