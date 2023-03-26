2
Watch Patrick Pozo's hilarious initiation dance in Black Stars camp

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Patrick Pozo, was put through an initiation that saw him dance in front of his Black Stars teammates at their hotel in Luanda ahead of their game against Angola.

It is usually one of the traditions of the Black Stars players to organize an initiation ceremony for the newly invited players, to help them integrate well into the team.

Pozo after hesitating at the start ribbed off his shyness and let out hidden dancing talent with ridiculous moves.

The Sherif Tiraspor left-back received his debut Black Stars call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers games against Angola.

He was an unused substitute in the first leg in Kumasi when Ghana won 1-0. He will be hoping to make his debut in the second leg on Monday, 27,2023.

Watch Patrick Pozo's initiation dance below:



