Watch Prince Owusu's stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC

Sun, 21 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu scored a stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC in their 1-0 win over New England Revolution.
A defensive lapse paved the way for Prince Owusu's moment of brilliance. A sloppy clearance from Ryan Spaulding landed perfectly for Marshall-Rutty, who set up Prince Owusu for a sensational acrobatic backheel goal.
Although Toronto FC secured the lead, they missed an opportunity to further double their lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.
Prince Owusu's match-winning goal was his fourth of the season after netting twice against Charlotte FC.
Watch Prince Owusu's goal below.
