Watch Ronaldo's reaction to Messi taunts that is being investigated by Saudi authorities

Cristiano Ronaldo

An investigation has been opened into Cristiano Ronaldo’s supposedly obscene response to more 'Messi' taunts while in action for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar was among the goals once again in a 3-2 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Shabab on Sunday. During that contest, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded to those in the stands bellowing the name of eternal rival Lionel Messi in his direction.



A video has emerged of Ronaldo gesturing towards those in the crowd after converting from the penalty spot against Al-Shabab – his 34th goal of the season. With many young supporters in attendance, authorities in the Middle East have been urged to take action.



Al-Nassr are understandably keen to defend their talismanic captain against any wrongdoing, but the Saudi football federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has opened a case and will study all of the evidence available before making a decision on what happens next.

According to the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, who cite sources within the committee, a ruling will be made in the next 48 hours. They are eager to act quickly and decisively, with many Saudis left disappointed and angry at Ronaldo’s alleged antics.



CR7 may face a ban if he is found guilty of an offence, which would rule him out of crucial fixtures in an ongoing bid to rein in Al-Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. If he is let off the hook, then the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be back in action against Al-Hazm on Thursday.



