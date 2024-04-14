Watch Ropapa Mensah's hat-trick for Chattanooga Red Wolves in win over CV Fuego

Ropapa Mensah

Ghana’s Ropapa Mensah put on an outstanding showing on Saturday night as he scored a hat-trick to lead Chattanooga Red Wolves to hammer CV Fuego 4-2 in the USL League One.

The striker started for his team in the away game played in the Round 1 encounter of the campaign.



In top form on the matchday, Ropapa Mensah scored his first of the game in the 14th minute as he showed impressive composure.



Four minutes later, Ropapa Mensah turned the provider as he set-up Lucas Coutinho to also get on the scoresheet.

Ropapa Mensah did not end there as he scored two more goals in the 69th and 90th minutes respectively to make it a sensational hat-trick.



Watch highlights of the goals below.



