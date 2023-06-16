Watch Salis Samed's Ronaldinho-like ball juggling skills in Black Stars training

Since breaking into the Black Stars in November 2022, the stocks of midfielder, Salisu Samed have continued to rise with consistent performances.

The Lens midfielder has gone from being on the peripherals of the team to being one of the first names on the starting list due to his consistent performances.



From the 2022 World Cup where he was one of Ghana’s shining stars to the AFCON qualifiers where he has consistently featured in the team, it is safe to assume that Salis is now an established Ghanaian midfielder.



His combativeness and ability to sniff dangers and stop them from turning to hurting chances have made him the ideal defensive midfielder for the team.



Whiles his defensive midfield prowess is well-known not much was known about his ball-juggling skills.



This hidden aspect of Salis’ skillset was brought to light in the Thursday, June 15 edition of Ghana’s training for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

A video shared by the social media page of the Black Stars captures Salis showing off impressive ball-juggling skills.



The midfielder floated the balls on his back and shoulders and brought it back to his leg before traveling a short distance with the ball on his head.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to leave Ghana today (Friday) June 16, 2023, to Madagascar for the penultimate game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The match is scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



