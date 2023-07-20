1
Watch Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Andre Ayew share nostalgic moment at Nania Park

WhatsApp2023 07 20 .jpeg Andre Ayew, Fiifi Tackie and Stephen Appiah

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a nostalgic moment when three of Ghana’s iconic number 10 shirted players met at the Nania Park after a football match on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The football stars who captained the Black Stars at various times in the team's history were in happy mood when they met.

Andre Ayew had finished playing in a Wednesday Special match which was watched by his father Abedi Pele when Stephen Appiah walked to the sidelines to meet the Ayew family.

Interestingly, Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah were captains during their time in the national team and currently, Andre Ayew is the captain of the Black Stars.

It was a sight to behold as the three generations of players bonded after the match.

Abedi Pele who was at one point captain, led the Black Stars during his illustrious career as he was known for his skill, vision, and flair, he earned the nickname "Pele" for his resemblance to the Brazilian maestro. Abedi Pele was part of Ghana’s squad that won the country's last AFCON title in 1982.

More than a decade after Abedi Pele relinquished his jersey number 10 and captainship, Stephen Appiah took over and also inked his name as one of the iconic skippers of the Black Stars.

He embraced the responsibilities with exceptional leadership and with a strong presence on and off the pitch. Appiah was also the first captain to lead Ghana at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Andre Ayew, the son of Abedi Ayew Pele, continued the family's football legacy and assumed the role of the Black Stars' captain. Andre’s success came a bit early as he led Ghana as captain to win the U20 World Cup in 2009. Since then he has shown a tenacious spirit and has been instrumental in Ghana's football journey, inspiring his teammates and fans alike. Under his captaincy, Ghana qualified to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

JNA/KPE

