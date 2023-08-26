Watch Sulley Muntari’s AFCON goals as he turns 38

Sulley Aliu Muntari

Former Ghanaian international, Sulley Aliu Muntari has been celebrated on Saturday, August, 26, by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as he turned 38.

Born on August 26, 1984, Sulley Aliu Muntari is one of the most decorated Ghanaian footballers who had a successful career in Europe before officially bidding farewell to football in 2020.



Muntari started his career with Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before joining Udinese where he progressed from their academy to becoming a first team player.



He featured in over 150 matches for Udinese and scored 9 goals before securing a move to join English team Portsmouth then the English Premier League. He spent only a season with Pompey and was also part of the team that won the FA Cup in the 2007/08 season.



His performance in the Premier League and the FA Cup earned him a move to join Inter Milan in 2008. During his time with Internazionale, he helped the team win the Champions League in 2009/10 and the Serie A title in 2008/09 and 2009/10 among other trophies.



After becoming a full international in 2002, Muntari earned over 80 caps for the Ghana national team and was selected for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.

He was also a member of the Ghana U20 team that placed second in the African Youth Championship and FIFA U-20 World Cup both in 2001.



During his 12-year stay with the Black Stars of Ghana, Muntari featured in two AFCONS (2006 and 2008) where he scored a total of 20 goals in 84 games.



Muntari went on to have stints with AC Milan, Sunderland, Al Ittihad, Pescara, and Albacete before returning to play for Hearts of Oak where he featured for the Phobians in 2022 and was part of the team that won the President's Cup.



The left foot of dreams ???? Happy birthday to Ghana legend Sulley Ali Muntari ????



Happy birthday to Ghana legend Sulley Ali Muntari

