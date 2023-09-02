Watch Sulley Muntari’s birthday match featuring ex-players and top journalists

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Ali Muntari and some friends including ex-footballers and broadcast journalists engaged in a birthday match on Saturday at the newly constructed Kwadwo Asamoah's new mini-stadium.

Sulley Muntari turned 39 on August 27 and to celebrate his birthday he decided to organize a football match with some past players.



The match featured Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor and former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko who was also part of the players



Sports journalists, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ernest Brew Smith, and Saddick Adams also took part in the friendly match.



Sulley Muntari enjoyed a stellar career as he won 8 different titles which included English FA Cup, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.



He also played at two World Cup tournaments with the Black Stars in 2006 and 2010.

Muntari returned home in 2022 to play for Hearts of Oak and won two titles, the President’s Cup and the Ghana FA Cup.



Watch video below







JNA/BB