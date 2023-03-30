0
Watch Thomas Partey in Arsenal training ahead of Leeds United match

Arsenal train ahead of Leeds United game on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has started training with Arsenal ahead of the matchday 29 game against Leeds United.

Arsenal on Saturday, April 1, 2023, will host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium as they hope to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Partey is likely to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United despite sitting out Ghana's game against Angola due to minor injury concerns.

Arsenal, according to a Sky Sports report were also concerned about Thomas Partey's inability to play the game in Luanda but they have seen some progress in training.

However, Mikel Arteta will wait for further assessment by the medical team before a decision will be made on whether Thomas Partey play against Leeds United or not.

Watch Thomas Partey's training in the video below.

