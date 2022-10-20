0
Menu
Sports

Watch Thomas Partey play tricks on Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal training

Partey Gabriel Jesus 1 Partey and some Arsenal teammates

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With 12 wins from their first thirteen games of the 2022/2023 season, morale and confidence are high in the camp of Arsenal.

Their 1-0 hard-fought victory over Leeds on Sunday has further boosted their spirits and the Gunners are flying high.

On their training ground, Arsenal players are mostly seen having fun, goofing about, and sharing jokes.

As they prepare for their Europa League fixture against PSG Eindhoven on Thursday, October 20, 2022, training videos have captured Ghana’s stalwart Thomas Partey goofing about with Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.

Partey first played a trick on Jesus when they were making their way to the training ground. The Brazilian wanted to chase after the Ghanaian but was held back by an English player of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka.

Later in the training ground, Gabriel Jesus confronted Partey in a very light and jovial manner as the two had fun.

The two players could be in action later today when they host PSV at the Emirates Stadium in an outstanding fixture of the UEFA Europa League.

With nine points from their opening three games, Arsenal have qualified to the knockout phase of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Coach Mikel Arteta is however determined to finish top of the group and a win today could guarantee Arsenal a top-place finish in their group.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup