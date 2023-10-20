Watch Thomas Partey's 2-minute video that has sent Arsenal fans into frenzy ahead of Chelsea match

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

A two-minute video that captures Thomas Partey’s ball reception skills has sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy as they prepare for the return of the Ghanaian midfielder from injury.

Partey has not started a game for Arsenal since late August 2023 and made his first appearance in more than a month against Manchester City.



The 30-year-old Ghanaian midfielder returned to action for Arsenal in the 75th minute of their famous 1-0 victory over Manchester City.



Partey made his presence felt in the game as he gave the pass that triggered a series of brilliance that resulted in Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected goal against Pep Guardiola’s side.



Arsenal fans heaved a huge sigh of relief when Partey completed the international break without suffering injury in Ghana’s game against the United States of America and Mexico.



The Gunners are now hopeful that coach Mikel Arteta will for the first time start Thomas Partey alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ordegaard in the game against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21, 2023.



Arsenal fans have done a video compilation of Partey’s ball reception skills which makes for an awesome viewing.

The video captures how Partey manipulates his body by dropping his shoulders and making dummies to deceive his markers.



This beautiful skill of the Ghanaian midfielder has made him one of the foremost press-resistors in the game which allows him to progress the ball and help Arsenal’s transition faster and better.



Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell is one of a number of ex-footballers who believes that partnering Partey and Declan Rice will be the best tactical move by Mikel Arteta against Chelsea.



“Declan Rice was a bargain £105 million midfielder. He has come in and looked like he has been at the club for ten years.



“He has come in and just adapted. Adapted to the fanbase. The price tag to him is nothing. He just plays his game and his attributes just suit what we do.



“We haven’t seen him enough besides Thomas Partey yet. But I think when those two play a number of games together they are just going to get better and better and better.”

after sergio busquets, i'm yet to see a dm with insane technical brilliance as thomas partey pic.twitter.com/jgw2XoORRc — S???? (@scrapytweets) October 15, 2023

