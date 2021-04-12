Watch Thomas Partey’s incredible assist against Sheffield United

A good first touch, a sharp turn to beat the press and an incredible pass that needed just a touch from Alexandre Lacazette to end in the net. This is how Ghana’s Thomas Partey created Arsenal’s third goal against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The 27-year-old who came under criticism for a poor display against Slavia Prague redeemed himself with a great performance against the relegation battlers.



Arsenal had gone 2-0 up with just six minutes left and the Ghanaian midfielder who had been excellent throughout the game produced a moment of brilliance that became a major headline from a good evening for the Gunners.



It was his second assist for Arsenal with the first one coming against Newcastle where he slipped through another great ball for Gabonese forward Aubameyang.



Partey was also involved in Arsenal’s first goal, starting what turned out to a great team goal from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Fans of the club took to social media to shower praises on Partey for the performance and also demand more from the Ghanaian.



With Arsenal involved in a must-win game against Slavia Prague on Thursday, fans will hope that Partey will produce another fine performance to aid their Europa League ambitions.



French striker Lacazette bagged a brace while Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli got the other goal.



