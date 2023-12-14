Watch Thomas Partey’s training ahead of recovery from injury

Thomas Partey working on his fitness

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has stepped up his recovery as he nears a return from injury.

In the latest video posted on social media, the Arsenal player exhibited unwavering determination during an arduous training session.



Under the watchful eye of an Arsenal physio, Partey delved into a series of rigorous exercises, showcasing the resilience that has made him a midfield dynamo.



Since suffering an injury in October following an intense clash against Manchester City, Partey has been on the road to recovery, missing crucial matches including Ghana’s debut games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Madagascar.



In an update on his progress, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that there is no fixed timeline for Partey's return.

The uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming 2023 AFCON has kept fans on the edge of their seats.



Partey plays a pivotal role for the Black Stars. As expectations soar for his return, all eyes are set on his potential inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the prestigious tournament.



Watch video below:



