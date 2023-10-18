Watch Tim Weah's cheeky 'over-head' dribble of Alidu Seidu during Ghana-US game that has gone viral

Tim Weah's cheeky 'over-head' dribble of Alidu Seidu during Ghana-US game

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has been trending after USA forward, Timothy Weah pulled off a scintillating skill leaving him 'dead'.

Weah after controlling a long pass with his chest, cheekily lobbed the ball over Alidu who stood still with no clue where the ball went after the first touch.



A video of the pleasing dribbling has gone viral with many football fans hailing Weah while some Ghanaians have criticised Alidu's attitude of giving up and letting Weah drive at goal.



Despite the viral moment, Alidu turned out to be one of the few best performers for the Black Stars who lost to the USA.



The riot started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th-minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.



Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Folarin Balogun struck a third on the 22nd-minute mark. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.

The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.





Tim Weah left the defender stunned ????‍????



Watch USA vs. Ghana live on TNT or Max ???? pic.twitter.com/ZWG56p9px2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 18, 2023

EE/KPE