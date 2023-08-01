Watch Wakaso’s 'angry' reaction to losing playstation game to Jordan Ayew

A known attribute of Mubarak Wakaso is the passion and energy he exudes which is manifested in his determination to leave everything on the pitch whenever called upon.

The Black Stars midfielder has a reputation for going all out and showing a lot of grit and aggressiveness in his display for both the country and at club level.



Turns out this competitive spirit of Mubarak Wakaso which made him so endearing to Ghanaians did not only come alive during Black Stars matches but was just a common feature of his being.



Wakaso simply hates losing and this was evident in his reaction to a defeat he encountered during a PlayStation game.



Videos circulating on social media capture in a presumably angry or dejected state after losing to Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.



Wakaso did not take kindly to the trolls by Andre Ayew and other persons present who mocked him for losing to Jordan Ayew.



The video has gone viral on social media as people poke fun at Wakaso for his reaction and celebrate the friendship between the Ayew brothers and the midfielder.

Wakaso is known to be a close friend of Jordan and Andre as he has often been spotted having a good time with them.



The latest of such hangouts is when the brothers joined other footballers to celebrate Wakaso’s birthday.



During one of their usual football games at the Nania Park, Dede and Jordan joined Muntari, Afriyie Acquah, and others to celebrate Wakaso who turned 32 years.



Watch the video below



