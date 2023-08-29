Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United fans have composed a chant for the club's sporting director Tim Steidten for his exploits in the current transfer window.

The lyrics of the chant that hail Steidten's signings in the summer describe Mohammed Kudus as a superstar.



In the lyrics, the fans tell a story of how the sporting director went on vacation to have fun but returned with two great players.



“Tim Steidten, went to Dam, smoked some Marijuana, came back home with Alvarez and a superstar from Ghana.”



The fans sang the song for the first time after their 4-1 away win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Alaverz made his second appearance for the club while Kudus' transfer was a step away from being official.

Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus were both signed from Ajax and form part of the club's four major signings in the window.





