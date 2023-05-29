0
Menu
Sports

Watch Yaw Yeboah's audacious goal in Columbus Crew's defeat to Nashville

Video Archive
Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah scored an incredible goal for Columbus Crew in their away defeat to Nashville.

Yeboah opened the scoring for Crew with a magnificent strike from outside the box to the top corner inside one minute into the match.

Crew could not build on the goal as the home side came from behind to win 3-1 at GEODIS Park on May 29, 2023.

Fafa Picault pulled parity for Nashville in the second half to set the tone for the comeback. Teal Bunbury put them in front for the first time in the game in the 80th minute before Hanry Mukhtar wrapped the win during stoppage time.

Yaw Yeboah, who lasted the whole minutes of the game, has now taken his tally to two in the season in 12 games.

The win send Nashville to second on the table in the Eastern Conference while Columbus Crew drop to 10th with 18 points after 14 games.

Watch Yaw Yeboah's goal against Nashville below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
NPP Presidential Race: Stay away, you have failed – Former NPP MP tells Bawumia
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Related Articles: