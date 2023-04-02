2
Watch Yaw Yeboah's fantastic goal for Columbus Crew against Real Salt Lake

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward, Yaw Yeboah scored his first-ever goal for Columbus Crew in their dominant 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday, April 1, 2023, in the Major League Soccer at Lower.com Field.

Coming on as a substitute for Lucas Zelarayan in the 74th minute with the Crew already leading 3-0, Yeboah made an immediate impact by scoring the fourth goal of the match from close range.

Aidan Morris opened the scoring for the host in the 14th minute before Zelarayan doubled their advantage from the penalty spot four minutes before the halftime break.

Morris then scored again in the 53rd minute to make it 3-0 before Yaw Yeboah found the back of the net eight minutes later to wrap up the win for the Crew.

The former Manchester City academy player has now played six times for Columbus Crew in the 2023 Major League Soccer season, scoring once.

See Yaw Yeboah's goal below:

