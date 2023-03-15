0
Watch all 20 goals scored by Ghana's star Kudus Mohammed this season

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana star Kudus Mohammed has been phenomenal this season after reaching 20 goals already this season in all competitions.

He’s been a great help to AFC Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie this season in the Dutch Eredivisie, KNVB Cup respectively.

The Ghana international has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Ajax this season.

Kudus has scored 11 goals in the Eredivise, one in the KNVB Beker, four in the UEFA Champions League and one goal in the Europa League.

Watch all goals Below:

