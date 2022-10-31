Watch all four 'cheap' goals Black Stars goalie Jojo Wollacott conceded in English Lower League

Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott shipped in four goals in the English League One on Saturday afternoon at home.
The Ghana International conceded four goals when his team, Charlton Athletic FC drew 4-4 at home to Ipswich Town FC.
After conceding just one goal through a George Edmundson strike, the Ghanaian international conceded three times in the second half.
Fellow Ghanaian footballer Rak-Sakyi had a good game, scoring a goal in the draw. Ipswich are currently second on the log after the game whilst Charlton are 9th on the English top-flight.
The game ended in a pulsating 4-4 draw as Charlton Athletic FC and Ipswich Town shared the spoils at the end of the match.
Ghana Number 1 JoJo Wollacott conceded four goals yesterday in the English League One against Ipswich Town.— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) October 30, 2022
???? @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/DkqJZdfzBd
