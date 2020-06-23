Watch all goals scored by Jordan Ayew to become Ghana’s highest scorer in the EPL

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has been in imperious form for Crystal Palace and already boasts of nine Premier League goals this season.
The Ghana international netted his latest goal on Saturday when the Eagles recorded a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Jordan’s form has seen him involved in almost 40% of Crystal Palace’s goals this season, as the club sits ninth on the table.
He was also on the score sheet when Roy Hodgson’s charges faced Manchester United and Arsenal.
Currently the club’s top scorer, the 28-year-old is enjoying one of his productive campaigns ever.
His goal against Bournemouth was his 25th in the English topflight, taking him above Anthony Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in Premier League history.
Watch all the goals scored by Jordan Ayew this season below:
Opener vs. Manchester United— Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) March 12, 2020
Jordan Ayew, scorer of big goals.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/qAampXsDJ0
