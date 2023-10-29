Watch all three goals of Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah displayed his brilliance by netting his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal continued with their impressive performance with a 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 28.
Nketiah made a significant impact in the match. He opened the scoring with a clever touch after Declan Rice's precise pass exposed Sheffield United's defence.
The former England U-21 stars extended Arsenal's lead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net, leaving Paul Heckingbottom's struggling team in a dire situation.
The UK-born Ghanaian forward, who has notched up five league goals this season, enjoyed a fantastic afternoon, which he concluded with a stunning long-range shot from 25 yards out.
It's worth noting that Nketiah remains eligible to represent Ghana, as his sole appearance for England came in a friendly.
Nonetheless, given his remarkable goal-scoring exploits, it may not be long before Nketiah earns a competitive England debut.
However, fellow Ghanaian Thomas Partey did not make the squad due to injury.
Watch the video below:
3ddie Nketiah ???? pic.twitter.com/9uiyR8Gl6V— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 29, 2023
