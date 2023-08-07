Kudus Mohammed

Watch amazing dribbling skills of Kudus Mohammed in Ajax's defeat to Dortmund

Kudus Mohammed had an impressive game for Ajax despite their 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season game at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



Kudus was a thorn in the flesh of the Dortmund defence as the 23-year-old attacking midfielder displayed amazing dribbling skills which caught the attention of many football fans.



Dortmund opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute through Julian Brandt but Ajax responded a minute later with the leveller through Brian Brobbey.



German midfielder Felix Nmecha grabbed a brace in the second half to cement a resounding victory for the hosts.



Kudus was substituted in the 77th minute for Portuguese youngster Carlos Roberto Forbs Borges.

The Ghanaian international who is reported to have reached an agreement with English side Brighton and Hove Albion, in a deal worth 40 million euros has earned praise from many for his performance.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate is also linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund.



Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 but rejected a one-year extension in April and is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.



He has spent three seasons in Amsterdam, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches.



Watch the video below:

Mohammed Kudus did not give ball!



Ghanaian big talent. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pWjQWSfe35 — ' Burak | Dutch League #Eredivisie ???????????????? (@DutchLeagues) August 6, 2023

