Watch amazing goals of Hearts of Oak's new signing Martin Karikari  

Hearts of Oak's new signing Martin Karikari

Hearts of Oak's new signing Martin Karikari will give fans of Hearts of Oak a reason to smile again and lift up their hopes of winning silverware in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Karikari joined the Phobians on a five-deal from the division on side Asekem Football Club together with two others, Raphael Amponsah, and Evans Adomako all joining from Asekem for a period of five years.



Distinguished as an attacking midfielder, Martin Karikari notably emerged as Asekem FC’s top scorer during the recently concluded Division One League season, exhibiting his prowess with an impressive tally of 12 goals.



With an eye for goal and his dazzling set pieces, much will be expected from the youngster who has started pre-season with the Phobians.



GhanaWeb chanced on goals scored by Martin Karikari from set pieces.

Watch the video below:





Hearts of Oak new signing, Martin Karikari is a freekick expert ???????? pic.twitter.com/SZmjl8XEcX — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) August 8, 2023

LSN/KPE