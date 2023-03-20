2
Watch arrival of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton at Manhyia for Akwasidae

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton attended the Akwasidae festival, hours after landing in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi for his unveiling ceremony and Ghana's game against Angola.

Chris Hughton was led to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for the Akwasidae festival by Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo and vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee Akwasi Agyemang.

His first assistant coach, George Boateng was also at the gathering where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II meets his 52 divisional chiefs to make merry and also discuss how the kingdom can develop.

Chris Hughton will be officially unveiled as the new Black Stars coach on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the SG Mall at Ayigya, Kumasi.

Chris Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.

His two assistant coaches, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will also be presented at the same ceremony.

