Watch as 24 players show up for Black Stars' first training ahead of 2023 AFCON

The Black Stars have begun camping for 2023 AFCON

Ghana officially commenced camping for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kuntanse, Ashanti Region on Tuesday, January 3, 2024.

Coach Chris Hughton benefitted from the presence of 25 of the 27 invited players for the first training session ahead of the tournament.



Of the 27 players who made the final cut for the tournament that Ivory Coast will host, only Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori and Inaki Williams did not take part in the opening training session.



Inaki’s late arrival is due to some slight illness issue which, per his club, will make him undergo further testing and treatment.



Kudus, per the press conference by the Black Stars coach on Monday, January 1, 2024, is nursing a slight injury that needs to be treated before he eventually joins his teammates.



The training had the presence of the Ayew brothers, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and Salis Samed, among others.

The players were taken through their paces and worked on Chris Hughton’s tactical plans ahead of the tournament.



The Black Stars will be camping in Kumasi instead of Johannesburg, South Africa after an alteration in the pre-tournament plans following massive public protest.



Before they head to Ivory Coast for the tournament, the Black Stars will play Namibia on January 8, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to test their readiness for the tournament.



TWI NEWS



Ghana has been placed in Group B of the tournament alongside Mozambique, Egypt, and Cape Verde.

The 2023 AFCON which is the 33rd in the history of the tournament kicks off on January 13 and closes on February 11, 2024.



Watch the training session below







