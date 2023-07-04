Watch as Ayew brothers, Mubarak Wakaso enjoy jet ski cruising in Ghana

Andre on the jet ski and Jordan about to get on

The Ayew brothers, Andrew and Jordan, together with Mubarak Wakaso, have been spotted in a Tiktok video enjoying boat riding.

The trio are currently in Ghana for holidays following their outputs for their respective clubs in Europe during the 2022/23 season.



They took turns to enjoy their cruising, spent quality time, and interacted with fans on the day.



Andre and Jordan Ayew were part of the Black Stars team that drew goalless with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier played on Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo while Mubarak Wakaso did not make Coach Chris Hughton’s list.



However, Ayew, who joined Nottingham in February 2023, is currently unattached after parting ways with the side after making 13 appearances for the Reds, while Jordan Ayew, who featured in all 38 games and scored four goals for Crystal Palace in the English Premiership will join his teammates ahead of the 2023/24 season in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Wakaso, who joined Belgian Pro League side Eupen in September 2022 on loan from Chinese club Shenzhen FC and made only nine appearances will return to the club following the expiration of his loan spell.



LSN/OGB



Watch the video sighted by GhanaWeb below:



