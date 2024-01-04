Watch as Bayern Munich's Alphons Davies jams to Sarkodie's Adonai track

Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies has shared a video of himself jamming to Sarkodie’s massively hit song, Adonai which features Castro the Destroyer.

The Canadian fullback who has a Ghanaian connection owing to his spell in the country as a refugee, song along the lyrics as he sent New Year messages to his fans.



Alphonso Davies who plays for Bayern Munich and the Canadian national recently opened up on why he picked Canada over Ghana.



In June 2023, Davies, who was eligible to play for Ghana due to his place of birth, said he was never approached by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and that his mother was not in tune with the idea.



He disclosed that GFA reached out to him when the news about his move to German giants Bayern Munich broke.



“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” the defender said on the Say Less podcast.

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.



He recalled that a member of the GFA contacted him on Instagram but he had already secured his Canadian citizenship.



“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”



Alphonso Davies was born to Liberian parents in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region. His family relocated to Canada when he was five years old.



