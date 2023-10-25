Watch as Black Queens hold first training sessions in Benin

Black Queens players

Head coach of Black Queens, Nora Hauptle supervised the first team training in Cotonou, Benin at the Stade de L'Amitie on Tuesday, October 24 as the team gears up for the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier against Benin.

The team arrived in Cotonou on Monday, October 23 with 17 players, having earlier called 23-players for the task.



However, the remaining four joined the team on Tuesday as they took part in the training routine.



The Queens will take on Benin in the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier on Friday, October 27 at the Stade de L'Amitie.



Ghana had earlier dispatched Guinea via a home and away in a 7-0 aggregate, having won 4-0 in Ghana and a 3-0 victory in Conakry, Guinea.



Watch the video below:

LSN/KPE