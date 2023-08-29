Watch as Countryman Songo 'schools' Hearts of Oak goalkeepers on how to dive

Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo was spotted showcasing his goalkeeping skills to Hearts of Oak goalkeepers in a video.

The sports presenter was seen in the company of Hearts of Oak goalkeepers Richard Attah and Richard Ofori.



Songo who claims to be a goalkeeper during his boyhood days told the Hearts of Oak goalies that he still has better goalkeeping techniques compared to the goalies in Ghana’s national team.



According to him, there are better goalkeepers in the country but they never get the chance to be in the Black Stars.



“There are good goalkeepers in the country but they don’t want to give them a chance to be in post for the national team. Although I have stopped playing football, I dive better than the goalkeepers in the Black Stars,” Songo said.



To demonstrate his goalkeeping techniques, Songo made two dives to the left and right side in front of the Hearts of Oak goalkeepers.

Songo is known to have been a goalkeeper at Achimota School and Ofori Panin Senior High School.



JNA/KPE