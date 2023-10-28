Watch as Daniel Amartey jams to Shatta Wale’s song

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey jammed to Shatta Wale’s song while cursing in his car as his nears his return to the field following his injury.
Amartey who has been sidelined with injury since August was seen in a video sighted by Ghanaweb jamming to Shatta Wale latest banger with Nigerian artiste Tekno titled ‘incoming’.
Daniel Amartey joined the Turkish giants in July 2023 after parting ways with Leicester City and has gone on to make only five appearances for the side in the 2023/23 Turkish Super Lig.
He missed Ghana’s AFCON qualifier decider against the Central African Republic in September as well as Ghana’s two friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
Watch the video below:
Blackstars & Besiktas defender @danamartey enjoying @shattawalegh Incoming looking all cool ???? pic.twitter.com/Jmtd2QFMAF— Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) October 28, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
LSN/KPE
- 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier: Watch highlights of Blacks Queens' victory over Benin
- Ailing Ghanaian football legend Kofi Abbrey receives support
- GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert no longer at post - Report
- 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier: We are ready for Benin – Nora Hauptle affirms
- Watch as Kwadwo Asamoah, Juventus launch academy in Ghana
- Read all related articles