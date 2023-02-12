Watch as Diana Hamilton fights back tears in passionate prayer for Christian Atsu

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has joined the tall list of celebrities who have offered special prayers for the safe return of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu and his Hatayspor club technical director, Taner Savut, have both been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



A day later, another story broke that the former Chelsea winger had been pulled out of the debris, but Taner Savut was still on the ground.



However, the report about Atsu's discovery was later retold after Hatayspor Board Member Mustafa Zat stated that the information was false and admitted to contributing to misinformation.



The contractions in the reportage from Turkey to many Ghanaians had added fuel to the already burning hearts hence the need for believers to intercede on behalf of the man who led Ghana to the finals of the 2015 AFCON.



Diana Antwi Hamilton, in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show, was also sighted by GhanaWeb Sports offering special prayers for the safe return of the player.

"The world is at the edge of our seats not knowing where we are going with Atsu but you know and so father we ask that you do what no man has done."



"Even when our hope is dwindling, even when our hope is lost, that is when you step in. You work miracles, you work science and you work wonders and so do it, lord, in the name of Jesus," the Adom hitmaker prayed as she tried her best to hold back her tears.







