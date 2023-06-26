Watch as Dutch star Memphis Depay shares nice moment with children in a boxing gym

Memphis Depay having a nice time with the children

Dutch football star Memphis Depay was spotted in a video sharing a nice moment with children in Accra after a boxing fight.

Memphis who traces his root from Ghana due to his dad is currently in Ghana for holidays after a long season in Europe with Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



In the video, Memphis was seen bonding with these kids and having a chit-chat with them as they could not hold back their joy seeing the Dutch international.



Additionally, he donated funds that will be used to renovate the sports facility which has served as a training ground for Ghanaian boxers.



Memphis was in Ghana in 2022 when he paid a visit to the Cape Coast School for the Blind and also met with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed FC Barcelona jersey.