Watch as Fatawu Issahaku's mother joins Leicester City fans to chant son's name

Fatawu Issahaku with his mother

Hajia Maria, the mother of Ghanaian footballer, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was at the King Power Stadium during Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Norwich in the English Championship.

Issahaku flew his mother from Ghana to England to watch him play for Leicester City in their English Championship match against Norwich City on Monday, April 1, 2024.



The 20-year-old prodigy showcased his talent as the Foxes bounced back from recent defeats to secure a win over Norwich City on Easter Monday.



Issahaku lasted for 88 minutes on the pitch before being substituted by James Justin.



Hajia Maria was visibly excited as she chanted her son's name along with Leicester City fans for his exceptional performance on the day.

Watch video below





????????Hajia Maaria joined the singing at full time???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xoZhM1ojji — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) April 1, 2024

JNA/EK