Watch as Felix Afena-Gyan resumes training after long injury lay-off

Felix Afena-Gyan training

U.S. Cremonese forward and Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan has begun individual training under the supervision of club officials after he went out of action following his injury.

Afena-Gyan suffered a fracture in his left metatarsal while training with Cremonese ahead of their league game against Sampdoria on Monday, September 3.



The former AS Roma attacker’s return will be of huge importance to the team in their quest to return to the Italian Serie A after their relegation to the Serie B in 2022/23 season.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Afena-Gyan, 20, was being guided by an official as he moved up and down a square box placed in front of him.



Afena-Gyan has made three appearances this season, scoring a goal in the Coppa Italia.



