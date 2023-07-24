Watch as Frank Acheampong trains and calls Asamoah Gyan to a tennis match

Frank Acheampong (left) and Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian international and Shenzhen FC winger Frank Frank Acheampong has challenged former Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan to a table tennis game.

In a video spotted by Ghanaweb, the China-based football was seen showing his skills with a Chinese female player.



Gyan on numerous occasions has displayed his tennis playing skills with brother Baffour Gyan and former Ghanaian international Stephen Appiah.



Acheampong, a co-owner of Accra Lions Football Club joined forces with former German international Lothar Matthaus and football agent Oliver Konig on Tuesday, 23, July making him one of the three new faces behind the meteoric Ghanaian club that is in its second year in the premiership.



This season, Acheampong has made 12 appearances for his club and has contributed five goals and two assists.

Watch the video below:





