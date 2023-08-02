Watch as Hearts of Oak new Technical Director Rene Hiddink visits players at Pobiman

Rene Hiddink interacting with some players of Hearts of Oak at Pobiman

Newly-appointed Hearts of Oak Technical Director, Rene Hiddink was spotted at the Pobiman Training Sports Complex on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, when the players reported on the first day of pre-season.

In a video spotted by Ghanaweb, Hiddink was seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with the players.



The former Dutch footballer was appointed the new technical director of the club on Sunday, July 31 together with Sebastian Barnes as the head of scouts. Jerry Adjei Asare has been appointed as the goalkeeper's trainer, Carlos Klu as a welfare officer, and Mercy Tagoe as the head of the female team.



Players including Eric Esso, Enoch Asubonteng, Kojo Obeng Junior, Richard Attah, Hamza Issah, Richmond Ayi, and Issah Kuka among others reported on the first day as they were led by fitness coach Jordan Daitey.



The Phobians finished 12th in the 2022/23 season following their inconsistent performance, which saw the club pick 12 wins, 10 defeats, and 12 draws in 34 games.

