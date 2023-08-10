Watch as Hearts of Oak train with modern equipment at Pobiman

Hundreds of Hearts of Oak fans turned up at the PobimanSports Complex to watch the club intensify their pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are enjoying life at their new training complex which has a clubhouse, offices, and hostels among others that accommodates players and technical team.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the Phobians were enjoying the latest training facilities as they went through their training routine by fitness coach Jordan Daitey and goalkeeper’s coach Jerry Adjei Asare.



Notable equipment includes training poles, soccer training rings, agility ladders, training cones, launchers, and Mannequins, among others.



Many have credited Board Chairman Togbe Afede XVII for the massive work, lauding his vision for the cub, and also added that this should give the players a reason to bring back the glory days of Heart of Oak.



However, a lot of fans have drawn a comparison to some years back when the Phobians had to train at Tesano Police Park and St. Thomas Aquinas before finally securing the Pobiman complex.



The Phobians have also announced the signing of trio Martin Karikari, Raphael Amponsah, and Evans Adomako from Asekem Football Club.

Following the departure of Caleb Amankwah, former Eleven Wonders skipper Kelvin Osei-Asibey has joined Hearts of Oak to replace the versatile defender.



Hearts of Oak will open their 2023/24 season on Friday, September, 15 when they make a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Watch the video below:







LSN /KPE