Watch as Hearts of Oak visits National Chief Imam ahead of 2023/2024 season

Players of Hearts of Oak at the residence of the Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu

Accra Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu at his Fadama residence in Accra on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The visit was to call on the religious leader and also seek his blessings as they gear up to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The team led by the Board and Management team also made a presentation to Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu for his pivotal role in promoting social harmony and religious tolerance in Ghana.



As part of their preparations for the new season, the Phobians will perform a purification exercise at Accra Newtown on Saturday, August 2, 2023, where the entire playing body, Board, Management and Technical team will be in attendance.



Hearts of Oak have been impressive in their pre-season games, having recorded all four victories against Miracle Land FC, Lazio, Dolphins FC, and Attram de Visser.



With the transfer set to be shut on Thursday, September 7, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to augment the squad having confirmed the signing of six players; Qweku Nsoh, Martin Karikari, Kevn Osei-Asibey, Kofi Agbesimah, Albert Dieudonne and Kashala Ramos.



Hearts of Oak will commence the 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League when they make a trip to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Watch the video below:





@HeartsOfOakGH visited the national Chief Imam at the national mosque in Kawukudi for blessings ahead of the new season

