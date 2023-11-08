Watch as Joseph Paintsil dances to Kuami Eugene's latest song 'Monica'

Joseph Paintsil dancing to Kuami Eugene's latest track 'Monica'

Ghanaian footballer, Joseph Paintsil has exhibited a fun side of himself after he was spotted dancing to Kuami Eugene's latest track 'Monica.'

The winger was seen in KRC Genk's dressing room dancing to the tune as they prepared for a football match.



Paintsil who could be mistaken in the video for Kuami Eugene due to the hairstyle they share, stepped onto the center of the dressing room and showcased his dance skills.



The former Tema Youth player did not only dance along to the song but also rattled the lyrics of the song.



At a point, Joseph Paintsil had to invite one of his mates to get into the groove as the song charged them up.



Beyond his dance moves, Joseph Paintsil has showcased great form this season with five goals and four assists in 19 matches.

Paintsil's latest video proves that he's not just a star on the football field but also a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor.



