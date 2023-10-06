Watch as Kurt Okraku joins Muslim community in Tamale for Jum’a Prayers after victory

Kurt Okraku (second from left in white)

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku joined the Muslim community in Tamale for Jum’a (Islamic congregational prayers) on Friday, October 5, 2023 following his triumph after being re-elected into office for a second term.

On Thursday, October 5, incumbent Kurt Okraku pulled 117 out of 120 votes to emerge the President of Ghana Football during the GFA Extraordinary Congress at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.



Okraku ran unopposed in the GFA elections, as his competitor, George Afriyie, was disqualified by both the Elections Committee and the Appeals Committee following a review process.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Kurk Okraku together with some Executive Council members, friends and families joined the Muslim Community where special prayers were said for him at the Tamale Central Mosque for Allah’s guidance and protection and a successful second term.



The victory means Kurt Okraku will serve another four years in office where his mandate comes to an end in 2027.



Watch the video below:





