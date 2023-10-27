Watch as Kwadwo Asamoah, Juventus launch academy in Ghana

Italian giants Juventus have partnered with ex-midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to launch an academy in Accra. Ghana, on Friday, October 2023.

The project will be supported by Seria A, Italian Embassy, Ministry of Sport and Ministry of Education with Ghana joining over 50 countries who have benefitted from Juventus youth development initiatives.



These academies accompany young players on their journey from their introduction to the game to maturity, emphasizing holistic development beyond just sports.



Notably, an ultra-modern training facility has already been constructed in the capital city, Accra, by the former Ghana international as part of this ambitious project.



Inside the ultra-modern facility are dressing rooms, washrooms, rest rooms, gyms, conference halls and cafeteria among others.



Speaking at the launch, the Consul of Italy to Ghana, Massimiliano Taricone said the facility has the best of technology in Ghana, adding that proper irrigation methods were put in place to make the land the best for the project.

Kwadwo Asamoah spent six successful years at Juventus, during which he achieved the distinction of becoming Africa’s most decorated player in the Italian top flight.



His impressive tenure at the club saw him winning six Serie A titles, along with four Coppa Italia trophies. Additionally, Asamoah played a pivotal role in helping Juventus reach the Champions League final on two occasions.



Present at the launch were some ex-players including Mohammed Rabiu and Jerry Akaminko.



Juventus Academy Ghana will be announcing justifiers soon.



