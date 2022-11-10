Watch as One Man Supporter gets featured in a FIFA advert for World Cup

President of the Ghana Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has been recognized by the Federation of International (FIFA) ahead of the 2022 World Cup in the Gulf Region, Qatar.

One Man Supporter as he is fondly called has been featured in the FIFA adverts together with other supporters from Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay to promote the upcoming games in Group H.



In the 15 seconds video, One Man Supporter was seen dressing in his usual army-look-alike uniform designed with the Ghana national colours (red, yellow, green, and the Black Star).



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.





