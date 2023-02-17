Watch as Ronaldo gets his first Al-Nassr assist - and it's a beauty!

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first Al-Nassr assist

Cristiano Ronaldo produced an incredible assist from inside his own half to give Al-Nassr the lead against Al-Taawoun on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED?



Playing in the Saudi Pro League, the 37-year-old received the ball inside his own half before sweeping a brilliant pass in behind the defence to his teammate. Abdulrahman Ghareeb finished calmly to give Al-Nassr a 17th-minute lead.



THE BIGGER PICTURE:



While Ronaldo has already scored five goals in four games before this latest appearance – including a four-goal haul in his last outing – this was his first-ever assist for his new side.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?



After this match, Al-Nassr will travel away to Damak on 25 February for their next Saudi Pro League fixture.



