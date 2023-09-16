Watch as Shatta Wale gifts sports journalist Bright Kamkam Boadu $200 dollars

Bright Kamkam Boadu (left) and Shatta Wale

It was all joy in the studios of Pure FM when award-winning dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale, gifted ace sports journalist Bright Kamkam Boadu $200 dollars.

Shatta Wale touched down in Kumasi on Friday, September 15 for the launch of Pick 1 Game by Game Park Ghana.



However, as part of his tour in Kumasi, Wale stormed the studios of Pure FM where he appeared on the Friday edition of the show hosted by renowned sports broadcaster, Bright Kankam Boadu, alongside Oliver Khan the Ship Dealer, a self-acclaimed wealthy man who often mocks the host.



Shatta Wale was treated to good vibes by Bright Kamkam Boadu and the Ship Dealer as he gave out $200 dollars to each of them.



Bright Kamkam Boadu is one of the few media personalities who waded into the furor generated by NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong to President Akufo-Addo and Vice Mahamadu Bawumia at the NPP delegates congress at Asylum Down on Saturday, August 27, 2023.



He questioned the relevance of peaceful, incident-free, and fair elections since it’s the same party and same interest.

He doubles as the Head of Sports at Pure FM, a subsidiary under the Angel Broadcasting Network.



