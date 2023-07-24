Watch as Stephen Appiah shows off incredible skill with victory in tennis game

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, showcased his remarkable prowess in tennis as he earned decisive win over Evans Tetteh in two straight sets during their match.

After retiring from football over a decade ago, Stephen Appiah has developed a passion for tennis and is proving to be a formidable player in the sport.



The clash between Stephen Appiah and Evans Tetteh took place over the weekend at their favorite tennis ground in Accra.



Appiah demonstrated his prowess by securing a 7-5 win in the first set and then delivering a resounding 6-0 victory in the last set, emerging as the clear winner.



In his post-match statement, Appiah humbly acknowledged that he is still learning and looks forward to improving his performance.



He praised his opponent, Evans Tetteh, referring to him as his boss despite the win, and expressed his intention to play more matches with him in the future.

“I have played a couple of games with Elvis and it has always been a difficult game and he is still my boss even though I won the match. I’m still learning and we will play more,” the former Black Stars captain said.



Elvis Tetteh, who had previously lost to Asamoah Gyan just three days before, acknowledged the former Black Stars captain's exceptional playing skills, stating that Appiah's talent in tennis left him amazed.



“Captainship is not awarded for its sake, they are doing very well. I’m actually amazed at how he plays," he stated.



Stephen Appiah is part of a some former players who have embraced tennis as their new sport after retiring from football.



The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan and George Boateng are some of the notable people who play the sport.

JNA/KPE