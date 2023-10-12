Watch as Thomas Partey teases Lawrence Ati-Zigi after Black Stars training session

Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas Partey jokingly asked goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to cease asking for protein after the team’s training session in the United States on Wednesday, October 11.
In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Ati-Zigi rushed to grab some protein shake when Partey chipped in and said “Asa asa, Goalkeepers mo p3 protein ay3 di3n”, in local Twi dialect, which translates to “It is finished, goalkeepers, what do you need protein for”.
The Black Stars are currently in the United States where they will face Mexico and the US slated for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 18 respectively.
Both Thomas Partey and Ati-Zigi have been instrumental for their respective club in the ongoing 2023/24 season.
Over the weekend, Thomas Partey returned from injury to help Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, October 8, while Ati-Zigi was in post and kept a clean sheet for St. Gallen in their4-0 win over FC Stade Lausanne in the Swiss League on Saturday, October 7.
Partey will lead the Black Stars in the absence of skipper Andrew Ayew while Ati-Zigi is expected to be in post for the two games.
Watch the video below:
Herrr Partry fool oo ????????????????.... Goal keepers mo p3 protein ay3 di3n ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V1Il1TJ08F— item 13 ???????????? (@johnnie_swager) October 11, 2023
LSN/NOQ
