Watch as UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones trains at Bukom

Freezy Macbones training at the Bukom Boxing Arena with other boxers

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones began his first training at the Bukom Boxing Area on Monday, August 28, 2023.

On Saturday, August 26, Macbones, known as Seth Gyimah in private life, arrived in Ghana with his daughter after being accepted to represent Ghana in the 2023 Olympic Games qualifiers. He was received by Ghanaians at the Kotoka International Airport.



In a post spotted by GhanaWeb, Macbones attracted a lot of fans who stormed the arena to watch him train alongside other boxers.



He will join the Black Bombers in Accra for the upcoming Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal which is slated for Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 15, 2023.



According to reports, the Black Bombers will start a special residential camping by the close of this weekend after three months of non-essential training.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.



The 33-year-old boxer was involved in his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang. Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

