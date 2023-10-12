Watch as Wilfred Ndidi mocks Fatawu Issahaku for sleeping at Leicester City's gym

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, teased Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku for sleeping at Leicester City gym.

In a video shared on Ndidi's TikTok page, Fatawu was captured fast asleep while the team was doing a recovery at the gym.



After spotting Fatawu sleeping, Ndidi walked up to him and said “you commot from Africa come sleep?“ which translates to "you came from Africa to come and sleep?"



Fatawu Issahaku, who is on loan at Leicester, and Ndidi share a brotherly bond due to the Ghana-Nigeria connection.



They have been seen in multiple videos sharing wholesome moments together and also have good chemistry on the field.



They two combined to create a chance for Jamie Vardy to finish off Leicester City's second goal in a win against Stoke on October 7, 2023.



Issahaku joined the English Championship side in the summer from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

He has a good start to life in England playing 8 matches and providing one assist. He has played a total of 402 minutes more than he managed for Sporting's senior side last season.



Watch the video below:







EE/NOQ



